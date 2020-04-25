Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $107,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

TXN stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

