Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $260.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

