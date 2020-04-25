Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 233.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

AGN stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.85.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.