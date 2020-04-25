Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.