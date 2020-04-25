Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

