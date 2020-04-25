Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of FAS stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

