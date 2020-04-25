Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.