Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $29,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

