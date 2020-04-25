1776 Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 317.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $81.23 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

