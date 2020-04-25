Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 53,453 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of IAA worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in IAA by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in IAA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IAA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.