Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

