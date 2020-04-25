Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 72,572 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 72,572 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $1,546,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,491 shares of company stock valued at $120,795,871. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

