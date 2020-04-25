FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.21. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average of $221.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

