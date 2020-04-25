Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP John F. Ginascol Sells 63,200 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

