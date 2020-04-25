Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,025 shares of company stock worth $1,013,466. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

