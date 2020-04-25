Cedar Capital LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

