1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Ecolab stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

