Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,019,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

