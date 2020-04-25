1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

