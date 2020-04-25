Cedar Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.