Cedar Capital LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,923,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $456,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $506.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.52. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.33.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.