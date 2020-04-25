Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

