Cedar Capital LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.