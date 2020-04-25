10,548 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE KRG opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $641.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.