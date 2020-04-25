Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Hertz Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

HTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

