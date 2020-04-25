Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 442,958 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $68.82 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.