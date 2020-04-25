Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.37.

FITB opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

