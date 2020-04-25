Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

