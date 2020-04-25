Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cedar Capital LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co.
Cedar Capital LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co.
1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Ecolab Inc.
Zoom Video Communications Inc Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC
Zoom Video Communications Inc Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC
1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Chevron Co.
1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Chevron Co.
Cedar Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp
Cedar Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp
Cedar Capital LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co
Cedar Capital LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report