11,995 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $3.39 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -339,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

