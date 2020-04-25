Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $227.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

