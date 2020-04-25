Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

