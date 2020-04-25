Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

