Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

