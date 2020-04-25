Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

