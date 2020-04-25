Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

