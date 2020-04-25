Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.16 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.