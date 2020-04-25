Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.16 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Walt Disney Co Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.
Walt Disney Co Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.
Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor
Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor
Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc
Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.16 Million Stake in AT&T Inc.
Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.16 Million Stake in AT&T Inc.
Exeter Financial LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co.
Exeter Financial LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report