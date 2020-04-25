AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $5,349,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $2,828,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

