Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

