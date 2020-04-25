Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 9th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 26,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 659,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,044,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.