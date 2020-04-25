Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee Sells 918 Shares

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 918 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $32,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139 shares in the company, valued at $215,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ODC opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

