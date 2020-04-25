HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,102 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

