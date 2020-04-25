HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,102 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HollyFrontier Corp Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.
HollyFrontier Corp Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco PLC
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco PLC
Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Cosan Ltd
Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Cosan Ltd
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of FedEx Co.
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of FedEx Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report