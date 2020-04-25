Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.04% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $97,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VONG stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $198.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

