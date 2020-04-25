Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 463,993 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.