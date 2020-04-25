Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 463,993 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco PLC
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco PLC
Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Cosan Ltd
Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Cosan Ltd
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of FedEx Co.
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of FedEx Co.
Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report