Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.