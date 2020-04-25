Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,200,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 34,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE CZZ opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Cosan Ltd has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.