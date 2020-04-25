Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $123.06 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $195.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

