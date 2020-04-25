Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.