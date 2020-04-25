Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco PLC
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco PLC
Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Cosan Ltd
Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Cosan Ltd
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of FedEx Co.
Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of FedEx Co.
Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report