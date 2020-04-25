Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $109,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $475.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

