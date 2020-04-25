Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,398 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 190.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 27.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $4.42 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

