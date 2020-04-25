Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

